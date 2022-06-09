Thomas Brooks is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. There is an arrest warrant issued for Brooks. Brooks has failed to register as a sex offender.



Brooks is 39 years old. Brooks has red hair and brown eyes.



Brooks is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.



The last known address for Brooks is 8760 Route 414 in Liberty, Pa.



If you know the whereabouts of Brooks, please call 607-737-2933