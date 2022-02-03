Thomas Brooks is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Brooks has failed to register as a sex offender. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Brooks is 41 years old. Brooks has red hair and brown eyes.
Brooks is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.
The last know address for Brooks is 8760 St. Rt. 414 Liberty, Pa.
If you know the whereabouts of Brooks, please call 607-737-2933
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Thomas Brooks
