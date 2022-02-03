Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Thomas Brooks

ATMEH, Syria (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said the United States took every possible precaution to minimize civilian casualties in a U.S. special forces counter-terrorism raid overnight in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province that killed the leader of a violent Islamic State group.

The raid targeted Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took over as head of the militant group on Oct. 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in the same area. A U.S. official said he died as al-Baghdadi did, by exploding a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children, as U.S. forces approached.