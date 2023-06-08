Timothy S. Payne is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Payne has violated his probation. Payne was convicted of criminal mischief.



Payne is 34 years old. Payne has brown hair and eyes.



Payne is 5’8″ tall and weighs 225 pounds.



The last known address for Payne is 1932 Addison Back Road Addison, N.Y..



Payne works at Allen Auto 135 Front St. Addison, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Payne, please call 607-622-3911