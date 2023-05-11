Tyler Granger is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Granger has violated his probation. Granger was convicted of grand larceny. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.



Granger is 28 years old. Granger has hazel eyes and brown hair.



Granger is 5’10” tall and weighs 155 pounds.



The last known address for Granger is 218 E. 14th, Apt B, Elmira Heights, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts of Granger, please call 607-737-2933