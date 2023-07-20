William H. Coats is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Coats owes $7,000 dollars in child support.
Coats is 6’3″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Coats has brown hair and eyes.
Coats has a tattoo on his left wrist.
The last known address for Coats is 230 Sawdey Road Horseheads, N.Y.
If you know the whereabouts of Coats, please call 607-622-3911
William Coats mug shot Steuben County Sheriff’s Office
