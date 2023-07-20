William H. Coats is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Coats owes $7,000 dollars in child support.

Coats is 6’3″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Coats has brown hair and eyes.

Coats has a tattoo on his left wrist.

The last known address for Coats is 230 Sawdey Road Horseheads, N.Y.

If you know the whereabouts of Coats, please call 607-622-3911