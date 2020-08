STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s Twin Tiers Most Wanted suspect is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

William T. Lanning of Barton is wanted for Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree.

Lanning is 6’2 and weighs approximately 245 lbs with blue eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 500 block of Ross Hill Road in Barton.

Anyone with information regarding Lanning’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 622-3911.