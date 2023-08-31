William S. Margeson is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Margeson has violated his probation. Margeson was convicted of an aggravated family offense.



Margeson is 42 years old. Margeson has brown hair and hazel eyes.



Margeson is 5’11” tall and weighs 182 pounds.

Margeson has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on his left arm.

There is a tattoo of a sun on his left calf.



The last known address for Margeson is 42 Belfast St. Bath, N.Y.



If you know the whereabout of Margeson, please call 607-622-3911.