Zachary Smith is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Smith is charged with burglary and attempted grand larceny.
Smith is 22 years old.
Smith is 6’01” tall and weighs 220 pounds
Smith has several tattoos: rose, Harry Potter, serpent, Cross with wings, and paisley
The last known address for Smith is 5199 County Route 12 in the Town of Campbell.
If you know the whereabouts of Smith, please call 622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Zachary Smith
