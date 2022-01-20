Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Zachary Smith

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) - Penn Yan Police are looking for a man with a 'violent history' and said he could be armed and dangerous in the Elmira area.

Elwood 'Teeter' Hiligus, 44, is wanted by the Penn Yan Police Department for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The police department said that Hiligus' last known address was in the Village of Penn Yan, but he is known to frequent the Dundee and Elmira areas.