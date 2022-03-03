Rachel Cantineri is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Cantineri is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Cantineri is also charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and burglary.
Cantineri is 36 years old. Cantineri has brown hair and eyes.
Cantineri is 5’7″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
The last known address for Cantineri is 9109 West Road in Bradford, N.Y.
If you know the whereabout of Cantineri, please call 607-622-3911
Twin Tiers Most Wanted
Rachel Cantineri is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Cantineri is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Cantineri is also charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and burglary.