Twin Tiers Most Wanted

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - One man has been arrested in connection to a report of shots fired in Ithaca over the weekend, according to police.

Whitley Talyor, who police said lives in an apartment complex at 150 West Village Place, was arrested on March 3 around 6:35 a.m. Ithaca Police said the arrest was in relation to a report of shots fired at the complex early in the morning on February 27. Police executed a search warrant at Taylor's apartment after his arrest.