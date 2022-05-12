Nathan E. Lewis is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis has failed to appear in Schuyler County Court. Lewis is charged with burglary, petit larceny and criminal mischief.



Lewis is 29 years old. Lewis has blonde hair and blue eyes.



Lewis is 5’11” tall and weighs 300 pounds.



The last known address for Lewis is 1640 Powderly Rd. Waterloo, N.Y.



If you know the whereabouts if Lewis, please call 607-535-8222