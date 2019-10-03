Tyler A. Leasure CAPTURED by a tip. 10.4.19

Tyler A. Leasure is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leasure is wanted for failure to appear after being charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Leasure is 22 years old and has blond hair and green eyes.

Leasure is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Leasure has a nose piercings, ear piercings and a tattoo of MRW on her right hand. Leasure also has tattooed star on the left arm and has a tattoo of a butterfly on her stomach.

The last known address for Leasure is 311 May St. in Bath.

If you know the whereabouts of Leasure, please call 622-3911