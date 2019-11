Tyler A. Leasure wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. This is the second time is just over a month that she is wanted by the sheriff’s office. Leasure has violated the terms of her pretrial release.

Leasure is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Leasure is 22 years old and has green eyes and blonde hair

Leasure is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Leasure has a nose ring and sometimes colors her hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Leasure, please call 622-3911