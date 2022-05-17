CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and woman have been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident in the Village of Canisteo earlier this month, according to Canisteo Police.

Jeffrey Ray, 58, and Cassandra Lynch, 34, were arrested after police responded to a domestic incident in progress on Russell Street in the Village of Canisteo on May 7, 2022.

After an investigation, Police arrested Jeffrey Ray for Assault in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd degree.

Cassandra Lynch was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

Lynch was released on appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time. Ray was transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment.