OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two inmates have been arrested following separate corrections officer assaults inside the Tioga County Jail.

On May 7th, 39-year-old Alex Shoga, of Binghamton, allegedly struck two corrections officers, causing physical injury to one and serious physical injury to the other.

The two officers were treated at a local hospital and released.

Shoga has been charged with one count of Assault on a Peace Officer and two counts of felony Assault in the 2nd Degree.

On May 9th, 34-year-old inmate Kole Rose, of Berkshire, was arrested following an incident that occurred on April 29th.

Rose is accused of damaging a county-owned television in a housing unit, spitting on two corrections officers, and striking a third.

He has been charged with felony Assault in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and two counts of Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

The two men were arraigned and are still being held at the jail pending future court appearances.