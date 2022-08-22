VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week.

Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported on August 17.

NYSP said that the first burglary was on Middle Road in Veteran and the second was in the Village of Millport.

Both have been charged with two counts of 3rd-degree Burglary (a class-D felony) and one count of 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Firearms (a class-E felony).

Smith was previously arrested and indicted on weapons charges for allegedly having loaded .22 and .45 caliber pistols in March 2022.