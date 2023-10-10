BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men from Bath have been arrested following an underage drinking party that occurred last weekend.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, officers were called to Liberty Street in Bath after a report of an underage drinking party that was taking place at a home. The person who made the report told police that there were juveniles at the party and that it was being hosted by a 26-year-old male.

After police arrived to the home where the party was taking place, they located three juveniles who were intended to be supplied alcohol and marijuana by the hosts.

After an investigation, Jeffrey Parker, 20, of Bath, and Justin Clark, 26, of Bath, were arrested and charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor. It was also established that Clark is a Level 3 Sex Offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Parker and Clark were taken to the Steuben County Jail where they were summonsed and released.