BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police have arrested two adults for possessing multiple weapons after a traffic stop.

William Delio, 33, and Brittany Hyde, 25, were arrested in Bath for driving a car with a suspended license. During the stop, police said they found multiple weapons in the car.

Hyde was given an appearance ticket and was released. Delio was on parole and arraigned to the Steuben County Jail.