Two arrested in Canisteo home invasion, burglary

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Two people were arrested Monday in connection to a home invasion in the Village of Canisteo.

The Canisteo Village Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Harley Marble and 27-year-old Samantha Marble of Depot Street. Police charged them with burglary, criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said the arrests stemmed from a home invasion burglary complaint on Russell Street in early September.

Harley and Samantha Marble were released on appearance tickets. They are set to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.