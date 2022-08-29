LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty, Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, Pa., and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York Pa. were arrested today, August 29, 2022, after an investigation conducted by PSP.

Acevedo was charged with Criminal Homicide and Alvarez-Matias was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide. According to police, both face other charges in connection to the incident.

PSP said that the shooting appears to be an isolated event and that there is no current threat to the community.

According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA 414 and US 15 interchange, near the Liberty Exit.

Police say Alicia-Santiago managed to drive his vehicle to the nearby Exxon gas station where police were able to locate him.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151, and reference incident number PA2022-1090493.