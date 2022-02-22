Two arrested in Southport as Fugitives from Justice

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested in Southport as Fugitives from Justice in Pennsylvania, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachelle Rockwell, 31, of Troy, Pa. was arrested on February 18 for allegedly giving a false name during a traffic stop. Deputies then discovered Rockwell had an outstanding felony warrant from Pennsylvania.

She was charged with second-degree Criminal Impersonation and issued an appearance ticket. She was then arraigned in the Elmira City Court on the Fugitive from Justice charge and taken to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pa.

Two days later, Matthew Morgan, 31, of Lowman was arrested on February 20 for allegedly failing to appear in court on a Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance charge and a traffic ticket from April 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said Morgan also had an outstanding warrant from the Big Flats Town Court for failing to appear on a Controlled Substance charge from March 2021.

Morgan was arrested and arraigned on both warrants. He was also arrested as a Fugitive from Justice due to an outstanding warrant from Bradford County. He was taken to the Chemung County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.