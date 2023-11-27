CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a burglary and each to a separate vehicle theft that occurred in mid-November in Corning.

According to the Corning City Police Department, Zoey M. Shomo, 26, of Tioga, and Larry S. Kirk, 38, of Addison, were arrested in connection to both a burglary and two separate vehicle thefts.

Police say that the burglary occurred at a home on East Market Street Extension in the City of Corning on Nov. 10. After an investigation by the Corning Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, a majority of the stolen items were found.

On Nov. 14, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the same home in Corning. After an investigation, the vehicle was found on Nov. 15 on Hitton Road in the town of Caton. Shomo was operating the vehicle with Kirk also present.

Shomo was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree. She was then released and issued an appearance ticket to appear at a later date at the Corning City Court.

On Nov. 21, police received a report of another stolen vehicle from Lamphear Court in Corning, and the vehicle was found upon investigation. Kirk was then arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

On the same day, further investigation into the Nov. 10 burglary identified Kirk and Shomo as the primary suspects. They were then arrested and charged with Burglary in the second degree (class C felony) and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree (class E felony).

Shomo and Kirk were both summonsed to Steuben County CAP Court. Shomo was released, and Kirk is being held in the Steuben County Jail.