BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was conducted on an apartment in Bath on Thursday.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, a no-knock search warrant was executed at an apartment on 46 West Steuben Street on Thursday, Dec. 14, around 8 a.m. The search warrant was a result of multiple controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine at the residence. Upon investigation, Bath Police retrieved a quantity of meth from the apartment.

Leonard Storms, 54, and Grace Lanzetta, 40, of Bath, were both arrested on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony. They were both processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail for CAP court.

More charges concerning the incident are pending in the future.