BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people in Bath were arrested on Thursday after police were dispatched to a home in the village for a parole investigation.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 34-year-old Amy L. Sullivan and 41-year-old Vincent T. Martilotti were arrested after they were found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence on W. Washington Street in the village.

Police allege Sullivan of attempting to hide contraband on her during the investigation.

Sullivan and Martilotti were charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. Sullivan received an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony after police say she hid evidence.

Sullivan and Martilotti were moved to the Steuben County Jail for processing.