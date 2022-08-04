BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department.

Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to Bath Police, the investigation resulted in a large quantity of narcotics being discovered and seized.

Abeel was arrested by the Bath Police Department and then turned over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for separate charges. Abeel was previously arrested for a strong-arm robbery at a motel in the Town of Erwin on July 30th, 2022.

Abeel was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. He was arraigned at the Steuben County CAP Court and held on the charges out of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferris was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. She was brought to the Steuben County CAP Court where she was arraigned and released without bail.

Bath PD said that they are both scheduled to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date and time regarding the charges.