CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop that took place in Corning on Tuesday.

According to the Corning City Police, the traffic stop was conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at noon, on Buffalo Street in Corning for vehicle and traffic violations. During the stop, police identified those in the car as Charles J. Sweeney III, 47, of Corning, and Shane M. Jacobs, 41, of Burdett.

During the investigation, police found narcotics and an unregistered and loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which were taken from the vehicle. Both men have been charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

Sweeney and Jacobs were processed at the Corning Police Department before being taken to the Steuben County Jail for prosecution in Steuben County CAP Court. Both Sweeney, a two-time convicted felon, and Jacobs, a three-time convicted felon, are being held at the jail without bail due to their prior convictions.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and further charges may be made in the future. The Corning Police Department was assisted on the scene by members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office K-9 division.