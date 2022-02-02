Two arrested on weapons charges in one day in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Watkins Glen man and a Penn Yan woman have been arrested on felony weapons charges after two separate incidents Tuesday. One was allegedly found with a stun gun, the other with a loaded handgun.

Watkins Glen Police first responded to a disturbance on North Franklin Street around 12:38 p.m. on February 1. When they arrived, two men were arguing, and as they separated, police found that Todd Corey, of Watkins Glen, had an electric stun gun.

Corey allegedly displayed the stun gun while walking towards another man and made threats. He was arrested and charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was taken to the Schuyler County Jail without bail. Corey also has a prior criminal conviction, according to Watkins Glen Police.

Later that night, around 11:24 p.m., Tammy Green of Penn Yan was arrested after police responded to a 7-Eleven for a reported domestic dispute. Police allegedly found a man and Green having an argument and found the she has a loaded 9mm handgun without a valid NYS pistol permit.

Green was arrested and charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. She was held in the Schuyler County Jail awaiting CAP arraignment.

New York State Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.