Two arrested, one at-large after police chase in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are looking for 34-year-old Dustin Westbrook of Ulster after a police chase on Jan. 23 on Route 6.

According to State Police, Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on State Route 6 when the vehicle, a 2003 Buick Park Avenue, began to flee.

The vehicle stopped after several blocks and two people exited the car and fled on foot.

Police say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car, and arrested Stephanie Dority of Wyalusing and Elizabeth Hagadorn of Towanda.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Westbrook, the alleged driver, is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.