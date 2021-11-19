Two Bath men arrested for ‘significant amount’ of meth, drug paraphernalia

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Bath have been arrested for possessing meth and other drug paraphernalia earlier this week.

Cody House, 36, and Nathaniel Babcock, 23, were arrested on November 18 around 10:50 p.m.

Bath Police conducted a traffic stop on Cameron Street in the Village when they found a “significant amount” of methamphetamines, scales and drug packaging material in the possession of both Babcock and House.

House was issued traffic citations and both men were charged with fifth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (a class-D felony).

House and Babcock were processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail. They were scheduled to be arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment in the morning on November 19.