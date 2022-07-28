Police said Cole and Losinger allegedly left this dog and two others without food, water, or proper shelter./Photo: Bath Police

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Bath have charged two Village residents with multiple animal cruelty felonies after they allegedly left multiple dogs with no food, water, or proper shelter.

Zachariah Cole, 30, and Tiffany Losinger, 30, were arrested on July 27, 2022 in connection to the case. The Village of Bath Police Department said that Cole and Losinger allegedly left a mother dog and two others with inadequate shelter and no food and water, which left the animals “barely sustaining life”.

The Finger Lakes SPCA and the Bath Dog Control Officer helped with the investigation. Police didn’t specify how long the dogs were left without proper care. Photos of the effects of the abuse dated July 15, 2022 show the bones of one of the dogs clearly showing through her skin.

Zachariah Cole and Tiffany Losinger/Photos: Bath Police

Both Cole and Losinger were charged with two counts each of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (a class-E felony). They were issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.

Earlier this year, Cole was arrested on misdemeanor animal abuse charges. Bath Police arrested him in March 2022 for allegedly abusing a domesticated pet.

Disclaimer: Readers may find the following images of animal neglect disturbing.