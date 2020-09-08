Two Bath residents arrested on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Christine Stevens, 28, and Jose Velez, 40, both of Bath, were arrested after a multi-agency investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics in the Bath area, according to the Steuben County Sherrif’s Office.

Stevens and Velez were arrested due to Superior Court Warrants issued by the Steuben County Grand Jury.

Stevens was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony.

Velez was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C Felony.

Both Stevens and Velez were held, arraigned and released.

The Village of Bath and City of Corning Police Departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.