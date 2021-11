WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested in Bradford County for an alleged incident of animal cruelty.

Pennsylvania State Police received a call about a dog with a broken leg around 1:39 p.m. on September 11 on Dogwood Lane in Wysox.

After responding to the incident, the dog was taken to a humane society and a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals.

State Police didn’t release the names of the two who were arrested.