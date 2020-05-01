Two charged with murder in Hornell overdose death

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been charged with murder after a January drug death in the City of Hornell, according to our media partners, the Hornell Evening Tribune.

Angela Dixon, 45, and Adam Carbonell, 30, were both charged with one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection to the overdose death.

The Evening Tribune adds that police found suspected heroine and carfentanyl while executing a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Adsit Street.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker tells 18 News that both Dixon and Carbonell are scheduled to be arraigned in Steuben County CAP court on Friday.

Baker adds that the investigation is on-going and was led by Hornell Police Department Investigator Thomas Aini, with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.