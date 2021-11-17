Two Chemung County men arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Chemung County men were arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca on Tuesday.

Ithaca Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Elmira Road around 7:30 p.m. on November 16.

During the stop, police found a loaded .22 caliber pistol.

Devarkis Brooks, 27, of Horseheads and Raheem Daniel, 22, of Elmira were arrested and charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The IPD said Brooks was on parole for a previous weapons possession charge.

Both were arraigned in the Ithaca City Couty and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000/$10,000 bail.