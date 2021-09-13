Two contraband arrests after Steuben County jail sweep

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after a jail sweep revealed they had secreted contraband in the jail.

Robert K. Wilson, 39 of Cameron, N.Y., and Joseph E. Hojnoski, 51 of Bath, were both charged with fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and first-degree Promoting Prison Contraband.

They were both arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the jail.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Chemung and Yates County Correctional Divisions, and the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, conducted the jail-wide search after receiving information that weapons or narcotics were being secreted in the jail by inmates.

Hojnoski was arrested in July 2021 after an investigation into the sale of crystal meth sales.