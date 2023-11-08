CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Corning men were arrested on drug charges after a Friday night traffic stop.

Rahmel D. Baptist, 29, and Anthony V. Nieves, 35, were arrested on Nov. 3. According to the Corning Police Department, uniformed officers saw Baptist and Nieves in a parked car on Wall Street at about 11:30 p.m. Police say that the men were behaving in a suspicious manner that was consistent with selling drugs.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle. The officers found illicit prescription drugs, methamphetamine, cocaine, an illegally possessed loaded semi-automatic pistol, and an unspecified amount of cash. The men were arrested after the search.

Baptist was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor), and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (a misdemeanor). Nieves was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor).

Baptist was processed at the Corning Police Department before being turned over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. He was then taken to the Steuben County Jail, appeared in Centralized Arraignment Part Court, and was released.

Nieves was under the supervision of the Steuben County Probation Department and was released with an appearance ticket. He will appear in Corning City Court at a later date.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges might be filed at a later date.