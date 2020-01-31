Two dogs rescued in Jasper, woman facing animal abuse charges

Breaking News
JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – Two dogs were rescued and taken to the Finger Lakes SPCA after an investigation found them to be neglected and underfed.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in December 2019 that the animals were not being cared for or fed at a location on State Route 417 in Jasper.

As a result of the investigation, Kristin Olson, 41, was arrested and charged with two counts of Overdriving/failing to feed, of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law.

Olson was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Jasper Town Court at a later date.

