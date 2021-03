ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Elmira for harassment on Mar. 24.

William Walker, 40, of Elmira was arrested on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Criminal Contempt and Harassment in the 2nd degree.

Walker was arraigned in the Southport Town Court and released.

Matthew White, 42, of Elmira was also arrested on Mar. 24. for Harassment in the 2nd degree.

White was issued an appearance ticket at the Southport Town Court at a later late.