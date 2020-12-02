Two Elmira residents charged for Troy burglary

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Kathleen Cratsley and James Mack of Elmira were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Troy Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Mack and Cratsley cashed a stolen check for $305 and returned to the victim’s home to steal a second check and/or money.

State Police say the two forced entry into the victim’s home while he was at work and that they located the suspects leaving the home.

Mack and Cratsley were arraigned in Towanda and were both incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.