Two Elmira residents charged in Lycoming Township for fugitive, gun offenses

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira residents are facing gun and fugitive charges in Lycoming Township.

At approximately 3:35 am on the morning of Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Officer Shyanne McKivison of the Old Lycoming Township Police, found two individuals sleeping in a vehicle at closed Lycoming Township convenience store parking lot.

Asleep in the vehicle was the driver 21-year-old, Rebecca Farmer, and in the rear seat 35-year-old Miguel Vancies, both of Elmira.

Vancies provided Law Enforcement with a false name, and later was identified, and found to be wanted by New York Parole for absconding parole. During an interview with Farmer she indicated that there were several firearms in the vehicle. Vancies, a wanted fugitive, was also a convicted felon, according to his criminal record and unable to possess firearms.

A search of the vehicle located four loaded handguns, all within reach of Farmer and Vancies.

Vancies was arraigned at the Office of Magistrate William C. Solomon, on charges of Fugitive from Justice, Felon not to Possess Firearms, Carrying Firearms Without a License, and False Identification to Law Enforcement. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.