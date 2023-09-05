GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – Two individuals were held at gunpoint in a robbery that occurred in a home in Gillett at the end of August.

On Aug. 22, around 1:02 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a home invasion in Gillett, Pennsylvania. Upon arrival, police learned that two individuals entered the residence and held the two victims at gunpoint while demanding to know where the firearms were kept.

After a struggle ensued, a shot was fired with one of the victims being struck in the foot. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The two suspects then left the residence on a motorcycle with four guns and ammo.

The following items were stolen from the residence:

67 Stevens Model 67 12G Pump Action/Bare Metal with Wood Stock

Remmington Bolt Action, Gray Synthetic Stock & Simmons Scope

Mossberg 22 Cal Black and Red Rifle with Pistol Grip

1022 Ruger Semi Auto 22 Cal Rifle Black with Wood Stock

Ammo can (50 rounds)

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the two suspects are still being searched for. The incident remains under investigation.