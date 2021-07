HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has arrested William Taylor, 60, and Steven Taylor, 31, after an investigation of abandoned and malnourished animals.

Police alleged the Taylors failed to properly feed and maintain a horse, a pony and several ducks.

Both men were charged with Injuring and Failing to Provide Sustenance to Animals.

They will appear in the Hornby Town Court at a later date.