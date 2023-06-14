HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been arrested out of Hornell by the Village of Bath Police Department following an investigation into one of the suspects and a juvenile, police say.

According to Bath Police, 41-year-old Richard T. Stevens, and 38-year-old Amanda L. George were arrested on Wednesday, June 14, from their residence in Hornell.

Stevens was arrested on a superior court indictment warrant and charged with the following:

Eight counts of promoting obscene sexual performance of a child less than 17, class D felony.

One count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Two counts of tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

Police say George was arrested on a superior court indictment warrant for one count of tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

According to Bath Police, the arrests stem from an investigation by both the City of Hornell Police Department and the Village of Bath Police Department into an alleged incident involving Stevens and a juvenile. They say that Stevens is currently listed on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Both Stevens and George were transported to the Bath Police Department for processing and were arranged in the Steuben County Court, police say that following the arraignments, both were released.