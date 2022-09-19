VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September 19, 2022. According to the indictment, on August 17, 2022, Doan and Smith broke into homes on Middle Road and Watkins Road and stole several guns.

The two were also indicted on several weapons charges for the possession of a .22 caliber rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the Grand Jury.

Both were indicted for two counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, and two counts of Criminal Posession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree.

Smith was previously arrested and indicted on weapons charges for allegedly having loaded .22 and .45 caliber pistols in March 2022.