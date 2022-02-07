Two indicted for Linden Place police presence last month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Less than two weeks after a police presence that resulted in weapons arrests in Elmira, two people have been indicted for the incident.

Nicholas Brooks, 32, and Feiona Ellis, 29, were both indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for the January 25 police presence, which resulted in one of Elmira’s first weapons arrests of 2022. Together they face five separate charges.

Brooks was indicted for second- and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon for allegedly having a loaded .45 caliber pistol. He was also indicted for Resisting Arrest.

Ellis was indicted for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon for allegedly trying to take the handgun from Brooks’ pocket, as well as second-degree Obstructing Government Administration.

The charges stem from an incident in the afternoon on January 25 on Linden Place near Oak Street, in what the Elmira Police Department described as a traffic stop gone poorly. Police saw Brooks at the intersection and confirmed he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Brooks then allegedly tried to resist arrest and got back inside his vehicle, at which point Ellis allegedly approached and tried to reach into his pocket. Police found the handgun in his pocket and it was later “made safe” and Brooks was put in handcuffs.