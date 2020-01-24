Breaking News
Building fire in Addison
Two indicted on weapon, gun charges in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been indicted by a Chemung County grand jury after a weapon and gun bust in early January 2020.

Tabitha Haithcox, 21 of Burlington, N.C., was indicted for two counts criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in the third degree.

Shaquan T. Walters, 25 of Freeport, N.Y., were indicted for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and third degree.

According to court documents, Haithcox and Walters had a loaded 9mm semi-automatic Hi-Point handgun and a loaded Smith & Wesson Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun.

Walters and Haithcox were arrested after a traffic stop in the area of S. Main Street and W. Chemung Place on Jan. 5, 2020.

