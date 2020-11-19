Two men arrested at local hotels in Operation Take Back the Streets busts

(WETM) – On Tuesday the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police arrested two men as part of Operation Take Back the Streets, which targets high crime areas.

James Yost, of Owego, was arrested at the Relax Inn Hotel in Big Flats after he was allegedly found to be in possession of hypodermic syringes. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Vestal for possession of a forged instrument.

Yost was turned over to the Vestal Police Department and additional charges are pending.

In a second operation, Anthony Minielli, of Cortland, was arrested after leaving the Country Inn and Suites in Big Flats. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Minielli was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded illegal handgun, methamphetamine with a street value in excess of $3,000, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Minielli was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a Class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, a Violation, as well as Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.

Minielli was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court on the aforementioned charges where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 cash bail, $50,000.00 bond.