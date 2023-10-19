CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been arrested following a month-long investigation into a report of child sexual abuse in Chemung County.

According to the New York State Police, Joseph D. Storch, 33, of Veteran, and Edward F. Wheaton, 68, of Elmira, have been arrested and are facing charges in connection to the incident.

Storch has been charged with Sex Trafficking of a Child, a class B felony. He was summonsed to the Town of Veteran Court and placed in the Chemung County Jail on a $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 bond pending future court proceedings.

Wheaton has been charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class A-II felony. Wheaton was arrested on the warrant by members of the Gaston County North Carolina Sheriff’s Department. He has been charged as a Fugitive from Justice and has been placed in the Gaston County Jail as he awaits his return to New York State.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, with future charges anticipated. Anyone with any information regarding Storch or Wheaton is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.

NYSP was assisted in this investigation by Chemung County Child Protective Services and the Chemung County Child Advocacy Center.