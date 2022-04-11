TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men were arrested last week for trying to steal a deceased person’s property, according to State Police out of Painted Post.

Chad Stratton, 40, of Tuscarora, and David Morseman, 55, of Addison were arrested for an incident that occurred in the Town of Tuscarora last Friday, April 8, 2022.

The daughter of the deceased person allegedly discovered the pair loading the deceased’s property into a trailer. The Pair claimed that the property was abandoned because the owner had died and that it was up for taking.

Stratton and Morseman were arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing in the 3rd degree, and Petit Larceny. The pair were processed, issued appearance tickets and released.