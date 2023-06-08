HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been arrested in Chemung County on a combined 19 child pornography charges, according to New York State Police.

Police said 22-year-old Phillip Youngman from Big Flats and 25-year-old Timothy Stull from Horseheads were both arrested on June 7, 2023 on a warrant after being indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury.

Both men were accused of having child porn. NYSP said the warrants for their arrests were issued after the FBI Corning office investigated child sex abuse material being downloaded from the internet.

Youngman was charged with 10 counts of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child. Stull was charged with six counts of Possession and three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child. Both men were taken to the Chemung County Jail to wait for court appearances, police said.