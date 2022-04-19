CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Steuben County men have been arrested and released after police said they both drove drunk at the same location with children in their cars over the weekend.

Eric Evingham, 48, of Savona was arrested on April 16 when New York State Police out of Painted Post conducted a traffic stop at a Dollar General in Campbell on a vehicle with a headlight out. During the stop, police arrested Evingham for allegedly driving while intoxicated while a child was in the car.

During that investigation, police said Tyler Evingham, 23, of Bath, then drove into the same Dollar General parking lot and approached police. NYSP said that Tyler was also arrested for drunk driving with a child in his vehicle.

Both men were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class-A misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated, and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (a class-E felony). Eric Evingham was also issued several traffic tickets, according to police. Both were issued tickets to appear in the Town of Campbell Court at a later date.